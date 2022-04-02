Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) Drops -177.25% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.66% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the GLBS share is $5.85, that puts it down -177.25 from that peak though still a striking 25.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $42.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 208.54K shares over the past three months.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GLBS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) registered a -8.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.66% in intraday trading to $2.11 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.97%, and it has moved by 3.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.73%. The short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 66.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, GLBS is trading at a discount of -196.21% off the target high and -196.21% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.44%. While earnings are projected to return 97.90% in 2022.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Globus Maritime Limited insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.46%, with the float percentage being 6.52%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.56 million shares (or 5.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.32 million shares, is of Murchinson Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.93 million.