Given A -371.68% Drop From High, Can ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.73% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the RERE share is $18.49, that puts it down -371.68 from that peak though still a striking 42.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $854.29M, and the average trade volume was 541.04K shares over the past three months.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) registered a 10.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.73% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.99%, and it has moved by 2.08% in 30 days.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $366.64 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $330.77 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 25.30% in 2022.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

ATRenew Inc. insiders own 4.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.72%, with the float percentage being 23.82%. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.63 million shares (or 12.54% of all shares), a total value of $98.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.19 million shares, is of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ATRenew Inc. (RERE) shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.