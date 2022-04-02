For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the FBIO share is $6.10, that puts it down -335.71 from that peak though still a striking 12.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $145.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 465.04K shares over the past three months.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $1.40 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.48%, and it has moved by -7.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.51%. The short interest in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is 1.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 85.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, FBIO is trading at a discount of -1614.29% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortress Biotech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) shares have gone down -54.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.30% against -0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 460.00% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 116.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.32 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.24 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.75 million and $13.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 251.40% and then drop by -16.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.20%. While earnings are projected to return 11.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.50% per annum.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

Fortress Biotech Inc. insiders own 29.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.07%, with the float percentage being 47.10%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.09 million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $22.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $5.65 million.