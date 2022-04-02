FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.02% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the FINV share is $10.41, that puts it down -157.04 from that peak though still a striking 33.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

FinVolution Group (FINV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FINV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

FinVolution Group (FINV) registered a 2.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.02% in intraday trading to $4.05 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.00%, and it has moved by 6.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.23%. The short interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 3.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.90%. While earnings are projected to return -13.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 1.29% per annum.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FinVolution Group is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

FinVolution Group insiders own 18.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.91%, with the float percentage being 54.07%. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.66 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $93.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.49 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $93.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FinVolution Group (FINV) shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $6.51 million.