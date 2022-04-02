Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS)’s Stock Is Down -82.10% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.04% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the EQOS share is $13.00, that puts it down -531.07 from that peak though still a striking 32.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $80.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 539.42K shares over the past three months.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EQOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) registered a -8.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.04% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.26%, and it has moved by 32.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.10%. The short interest in Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.41, which implies an increase of 88.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.41 and $18.41 respectively. As a result, EQOS is trading at a discount of -793.69% off the target high and -793.69% off the low.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eqonex Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eqonex Limited (EQOS) shares have gone down -38.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.57% against 7.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5,626.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -225.10% in 2022.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Eqonex Limited insiders own 10.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.97%, with the float percentage being 14.47%. Toroso Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 4.83% of all shares), a total value of $6.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 2.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eqonex Limited (EQOS) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.