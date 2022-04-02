During The Past Six Months, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Shares Took An -44.67% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.79% or $1.15. The 52-week high for the GP share is $25.89, that puts it down -223.62 from that peak though still a striking 38.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.91. The company’s market capitalization is $177.70M, and the average trade volume was 179.08K shares over the past three months.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) trade information

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) registered a 16.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.79% in intraday trading to $8.00 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.61%, and it has moved by 27.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.60, which implies an increase of 51.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, GP is trading at a discount of -162.5% off the target high and -62.5% off the low.

GP Dividends

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s Major holders

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. insiders own 24.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.27%, with the float percentage being 50.68%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 9.66% of all shares), a total value of $31.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $3.14 million.