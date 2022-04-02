Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Investing Potential Is $95.65

During the last session, Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $95.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the DUOL share is $204.99, that puts it down -114.31 from that peak though still a striking 32.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.81. The company’s market capitalization is $3.99B, and the average trade volume was 432.47K shares over the past three months.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DUOL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) trade information

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.57% in intraday trading to $95.65 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.79%, and it has moved by 34.00% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $119.43, which implies an increase of 19.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, DUOL is trading at a discount of -72.5% off the target high and 16.36% off the low.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Duolingo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) shares have gone down -40.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.40% against 18.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.79 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.22 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -483.80% in 2022.

DUOL Dividends

Duolingo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s Major holders

Duolingo Inc. insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.84%, with the float percentage being 60.08%. KPCB DGF Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 16.38% of all shares), a total value of $430.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.27 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $210.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $34.05 million.