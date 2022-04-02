Does Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Still Look Attractive After A -10.61% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.75% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the RMTI share is $1.20, that puts it down -192.68 from that peak though still a striking 26.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $31.82M, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) registered a -12.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.75% in intraday trading to $0.41 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.61%, and it has moved by 21.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.28%.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.69 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.16 million and $17.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.00% and then jump by 43.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.20%. While earnings are projected to return 27.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Rockwell Medical Inc. insiders own 2.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.08%, with the float percentage being 25.83%. Richmond Brothers, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.