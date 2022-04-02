Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) After A 16.25% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$2.62. The 52-week high for the LOVE share is $95.51, that puts it down -85.67 from that peak though still a striking 31.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.07. The company’s market capitalization is $817.90M, and the average trade volume was 432.24K shares over the past three months.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $51.44 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.25%, and it has moved by 22.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.14, which implies an increase of 54.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, LOVE is trading at a discount of -162.44% off the target high and -84.68% off the low.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Lovesac Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares have gone down -24.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.74% against 10.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.60%. While earnings are projected to return 190.10% in 2022.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders own 4.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.67%, with the float percentage being 109.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.57 million shares (or 10.35% of all shares), a total value of $103.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.27 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 5.71% of the stock, which is worth about $54.67 million.