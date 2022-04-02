Could Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.26% or -$2.43. The 52-week high for the AVTE share is $29.43, that puts it down -85.09 from that peak though still a striking 51.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.74. The company’s market capitalization is $380.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 77410.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 47.29K shares over the past three months.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AVTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) trade information

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) registered a -13.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.26% in intraday trading to $15.90 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.13%, and it has moved by 45.60% in 30 days. The short interest in Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.50, which implies an increase of 35.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AVTE is trading at a discount of -88.68% off the target high and -32.08% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -193.20% in 2022.

AVTE Dividends

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)’s Major holders

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.16%, with the float percentage being 102.16%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.26 million shares (or 33.85% of all shares), a total value of $173.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.76 million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 15.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. (AVTE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $6.88 million.