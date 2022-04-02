Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Drops -352.92% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.60% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the CNTX share is $10.87, that puts it down -352.92 from that peak though still a striking 32.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $39.14M, and the average trade volume was 439.41K shares over the past three months.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) registered a 10.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.60% in intraday trading to $2.40 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.67%, and it has moved by 29.03% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, CNTX is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -150.0% off the low.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Context Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return 165.30% in 2022.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Context Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 24.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.85%, with the float percentage being 51.20%.