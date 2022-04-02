Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) Fall -45.04% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the CNTA share is $26.90, that puts it down -196.26 from that peak though still a striking 22.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $841.26M, and the average trade volume was 161.62K shares over the past three months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $9.08 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.71%, and it has moved by 11.00% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies an increase of 61.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, CNTA is trading at a discount of -307.49% off the target high and -43.17% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -110.70% in 2022.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.43%, with the float percentage being 64.67%. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.92 million shares (or 19.94% of all shares), a total value of $299.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.68 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $161.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $10.86 million.