Can You Get A Quick Recovery From SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Given A -164.86% drop From High?

During the last session, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SCYX share is $10.25, that puts it down -164.86 from that peak though still a striking 13.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.34. The company’s market capitalization is $93.46M, and the average trade volume was 259.65K shares over the past three months.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SCYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $3.87 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.71%, and it has moved by -2.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.71%.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SCYNEXIS Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares have gone down -25.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.20% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.90% this quarter and then drop -305.60% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.10%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2022.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

SCYNEXIS Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.07%, with the float percentage being 66.11%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $11.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.13 million shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.88 million.