Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Stock Jumped 32.22% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.87% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the BNR share is $38.64, that puts it down -275.15 from that peak though still a striking 35.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average trade volume was 288.93K shares over the past three months.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) trade information

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) registered a 10.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.87% in intraday trading to $10.30 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.23%, and it has moved by 32.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.66%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burning Rock Biotech Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares have gone down -39.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.50% against 18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.40% this quarter and then drop -16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.99 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.66 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.47 million and $16.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 25.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.10% per annum.

BNR Dividends

Burning Rock Biotech Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s Major holders

Burning Rock Biotech Limited insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.21%, with the float percentage being 50.28%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.9 million shares (or 10.20% of all shares), a total value of $84.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund owns about 1.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $22.03 million.