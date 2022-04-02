Boom Or Bust: Where Does Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.12% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HSTO share is $1.31, that puts it down -403.85 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $12.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) registered a 3.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.12% in intraday trading to $0.26 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.57%, and it has moved by 2.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.38%. The short interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Histogen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares have gone down -65.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.21% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $478k and $431k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.50%. While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Histogen Inc. insiders own 7.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.82%, with the float percentage being 7.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.99 million shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.