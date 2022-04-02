As The Stock Falls By -45.51% Year-To-Date, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.02% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the SWIM share is $34.73, that puts it down -154.62 from that peak though still a striking 6.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 953.66K shares over the past three months.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SWIM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) registered a 3.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.02% in intraday trading to $13.64 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.37%, and it has moved by -13.07% in 30 days. The short interest in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is 3.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.38, which implies an increase of 39.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, SWIM is trading at a discount of -90.62% off the target high and -31.96% off the low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Latham Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares have gone down -11.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 607.69% against 13.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $122.51 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $146.82 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -524.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.40% per annum.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Latham Group Inc. insiders own 24.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.68%, with the float percentage being 118.34%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 6.27% of all shares), a total value of $123.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.13 million shares, is of Zimmer Partners, LP’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $28.77 million.