Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Rose 43.06% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -21.95%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s traded shares were 0.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.00% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AMBO share is $3.19, that puts it down -343.06 from that peak though still a striking 43.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $16.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 143.62K shares over the past three months.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) registered a -6.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.00% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.44%, and it has moved by 5.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.60%. The short interest in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) is 63010.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $270.00, which implies an increase of 99.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $270.00 and $270.00 respectively. As a result, AMBO is trading at a discount of -37400.0% off the target high and -37400.0% off the low.

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.49%, with the float percentage being 1.49%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.