Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Is Down -3.33% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.69% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ALZN share is $33.55, that puts it down -2792.24 from that peak though still a striking 24.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $105.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ALZN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) registered a -5.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.69% in intraday trading to $1.16 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.69%, and it has moved by -3.33% in 30 days. The short interest in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is 2.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.25, which implies an increase of 89.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ALZN is trading at a discount of -1193.1% off the target high and -546.55% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -14.40% in 2022.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Alzamend Neuro Inc. insiders own 45.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.84%, with the float percentage being 1.54%. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) shares are Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF owns about 12332.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26390.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5631.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $17343.0.