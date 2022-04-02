After Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Surges -85.94% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.63% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the BLNK share is $49.00, that puts it down -82.22 from that peak though still a striking 33.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.93. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BLNK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) registered a 1.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $26.89 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by 11.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.41%. The short interest in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) is 13.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.50, which implies an increase of 22.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, BLNK is trading at a discount of -85.94% off the target high and 3.31% off the low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blink Charging Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares have gone down -4.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against -1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -62.50% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 197.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.82 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.64 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.45 million and $1.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 137.30% and then jump by 235.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.50%. While earnings are projected to return -121.40% in 2022.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co. insiders own 13.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.59%, with the float percentage being 40.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.35 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $67.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Transportation ETF owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 4.08% of the stock, which is worth about $28.83 million.