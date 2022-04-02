After A 7.47% Jump In The Last Week, Does Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.39% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the ZLAB share is $181.92, that puts it down -300.09 from that peak though still a striking 43.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.74. The company’s market capitalization is $4.37B, and the average trade volume was 917.51K shares over the past three months.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ZLAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.62.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) registered a 3.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $45.47 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.47%, and it has moved by 8.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.66%.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zai Lab Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) shares have gone down -55.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.50% against -0.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 221.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.7 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.40%. While earnings are projected to return -118.80% in 2022.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Zai Lab Limited insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.73%, with the float percentage being 69.76%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 403 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.65 million shares (or 6.89% of all shares), a total value of $700.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.9 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $515.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 5.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $536.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.78 million, or about 3.92% of the stock, which is worth about $398.13 million.