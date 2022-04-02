A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS)

During the last session, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.77% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the PRDS share is $17.76, that puts it down -152.99 from that peak though still a striking 21.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.54. The company’s market capitalization is $464.58M, and the average trade volume was 418.55K shares over the past three months.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) trade information

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) registered a -2.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.77% in intraday trading to $7.02 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.77%, and it has moved by 9.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.50, which implies an increase of 67.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PRDS is trading at a discount of -256.13% off the target high and -156.41% off the low.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pardes Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares have gone down -29.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.17% against -0.90.

PRDS Dividends

Pardes Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)’s Major holders

Pardes Biosciences Inc. insiders own 21.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.54%, with the float percentage being 88.68%. Foresite Capital Management V, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 15.07% of all shares), a total value of $153.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.23 million shares, is of Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V, LLC’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $8.19 million.