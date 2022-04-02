A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX: EXN), As It Continued To Fall -27.03% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.30% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the EXN share is $3.20, that puts it down -295.06 from that peak though still a striking 24.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $35.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 997.92K shares over the past three months.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) trade information

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) registered a -8.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.30% in intraday trading to $0.81 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.41%, and it has moved by -7.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.38%. The short interest in Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.47, which implies an increase of 44.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.04 and $1.89 respectively. As a result, EXN is trading at a discount of -133.33% off the target high and -28.4% off the low.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Excellon Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) shares have gone down -36.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 120.45% against 15.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90%. While earnings are projected to return -13.80% in 2022.

EXN Dividends

Excellon Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s Major holders

Excellon Resources Inc. insiders own 29.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.49%, with the float percentage being 6.35%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 1.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.