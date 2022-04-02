2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT):The Stock Was Up 37.09 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.51% or $1.11. The 52-week high for the TSVT share is $64.00, that puts it down -252.23 from that peak though still a striking 37.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.43. The company’s market capitalization is $707.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.55K shares over the past three months.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. TSVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$3.14.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) registered a 6.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.51% in intraday trading to $18.17 this Friday, 04/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.83%, and it has moved by 40.96% in 30 days. The short interest in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 2.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.75, which implies an increase of 50.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, TSVT is trading at a discount of -131.15% off the target high and -48.6% off the low.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2seventy bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.79 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.25 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -141.90% in 2022.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

2seventy bio Inc. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.27%, with the float percentage being 82.32%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.36 million shares (or 10.12% of all shares), a total value of $60.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $53.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $14.4 million.