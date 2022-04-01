Year-To-Date, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Price Has Decrease -42.27%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.55% or $3.0. The 52-week high for the CSSE share is $47.72, that puts it down -334.21 from that peak though still a striking 28.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.90. The company’s market capitalization is $112.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 59880.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 69.42K shares over the past three months.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CSSE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) registered a 37.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.55% in intraday trading to $10.99 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.72%, and it has moved by -21.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.43%. The short interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) is 0.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.50, which implies an increase of 60.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, CSSE is trading at a discount of -263.97% off the target high and -27.39% off the low.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.20% this quarter and then jump 17.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.09 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.23 million and $18.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 78.40% and then jump by 59.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -24.10% in 2022.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. insiders own 9.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.63%, with the float percentage being 111.79%. Granahan Investment Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.98 million shares (or 11.22% of all shares), a total value of $22.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Islet Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $4.35 million.