Why The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.95% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the HNST share is $23.88, that puts it down -358.35 from that peak though still a striking 19.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $612.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. HNST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) registered a -0.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.95% in intraday trading to $5.21 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.74%, and it has moved by -11.39% in 30 days. The short interest in The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) is 5.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.97, which implies an increase of 34.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, HNST is trading at a discount of -130.33% off the target high and 4.03% off the low.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Honest Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) shares have gone down -49.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against -0.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.26 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.28 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 53.50% in 2022.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

The Honest Company Inc. insiders own 7.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.39%, with the float percentage being 98.14%. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.17 million shares (or 13.37% of all shares), a total value of $126.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.51 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $88.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $7.97 million.