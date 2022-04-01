What To Expect Going Ahead For Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Given Its 3.14 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares were 1.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.14% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the DH share is $50.30, that puts it down -104.06 from that peak though still a striking 26.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.15. The company’s market capitalization is $3.87B, and the average trade volume was 639.94K shares over the past three months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) registered a 3.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.14% in intraday trading to $24.65 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.44%, and it has moved by 14.65% in 30 days.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Definitive Healthcare Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares have gone down -42.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against -1.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.62 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.63 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 44.20% in 2022.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders own 3.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.63%, with the float percentage being 88.12%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 64.6 million shares (or 73.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $73.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $40.01 million.