We Just Learned Something New! After Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s 4.19% Gain This Week

During the last session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $69.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the EXAS share is $140.18, that puts it down -100.49 from that peak though still a striking 18.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $56.77. The company’s market capitalization is $12.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) registered a -1.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.96% in intraday trading to $69.92 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.19%, and it has moved by -7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.26%. The short interest in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is 12.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.8 day(s) to cover.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exact Sciences Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares have gone down -26.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.43% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.10% this quarter and then drop -500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $440.3 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $432.74 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $466.34 million and $388.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.60% and then jump by 11.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.30%. While earnings are projected to return 36.20% in 2022.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corporation insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.35%, with the float percentage being 90.98%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 825 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.51 million shares (or 10.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.47 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $633.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.61 million, or about 3.25% of the stock, which is worth about $535.28 million.