We Just Learned Something New About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) This Week With Its -2.52% Loss

During the recent session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.49% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the BCRX share is $19.99, that puts it down -19.92 from that peak though still a striking 44.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.23. The company’s market capitalization is $3.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.00 million shares over the past three months.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) registered a 2.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.49% in intraday trading to $16.67 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.52%, and it has moved by -4.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.42%. The short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 26.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.15 day(s) to cover.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares have gone up 13.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.99% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.80% this quarter and then jump 13.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 784.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.96 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.99 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.02 million and $8.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,094.20% and then jump by 439.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.60%. While earnings are projected to return 6.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.40% per annum.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.22%, with the float percentage being 59.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 284 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 8.57% of all shares), a total value of $220.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.71 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $182.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.13 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $61.6 million.