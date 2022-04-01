Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Has Been Falling -33.85% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the VMEO share is $58.00, that puts it down -388.22 from that peak though still a striking 22.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. VMEO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $11.88 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.31%, and it has moved by -4.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is 3.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.43, which implies an increase of 31.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, VMEO is trading at a discount of -110.44% off the target high and -1.01% off the low.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vimeo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares have gone down -59.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5,300.00% against 19.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.46 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.77 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -3.90% in 2022.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

Vimeo Inc. insiders own 8.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.68%, with the float percentage being 97.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.63 million shares (or 8.10% of all shares), a total value of $226.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.23 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $201.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $64.53 million.