The Time To Buy NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Is Now

During the last session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $89.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$2.33. The 52-week high for the NTES share is $120.84, that puts it down -34.73 from that peak though still a striking 23.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.62. The company’s market capitalization is $59.22B, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. NTES has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 30 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

NetEase Inc. (NTES) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.53% in intraday trading to $89.69 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by -2.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $804.40, which implies an increase of 88.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $377.67 and $916.76 respectively. As a result, NTES is trading at a discount of -922.14% off the target high and -321.08% off the low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetEase Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares have gone up 5.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.92% against 14.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.40%. While earnings are projected to return -11.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.89% per annum.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetEase Inc. is 0.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.76%, with the float percentage being 35.23%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 773 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.23 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $1.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.78 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.69 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 12.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.23 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.09 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $440.84 million.