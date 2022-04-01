The Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Stock Dropped -6.36% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s traded shares were 3.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.02% or -$1.52. The 52-week high for the DELL share is $61.54, that puts it down -26.44 from that peak though still a striking 8.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.62. The company’s market capitalization is $37.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.25 million shares over the past three months.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. DELL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.94.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) registered a -3.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.02% in intraday trading to $48.67 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.20%, and it has moved by -6.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.22%. The short interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is 6.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.44, which implies an increase of 23.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, DELL is trading at a discount of -56.15% off the target high and -8.9% off the low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dell Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares have gone down -4.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.91% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.10% this quarter and then drop -31.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.51 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.55 billion by the end of Apr 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.15 billion and $23.4 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.70%. While earnings are projected to return 113.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.43% per annum.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dell Technologies Inc. is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Dell Technologies Inc. insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.10%, with the float percentage being 89.37%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,004 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 37.07 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $3.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.83 million shares, is of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s that is approximately 8.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.58 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 22.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.44 million, or about 2.57% of the stock, which is worth about $774.11 million.