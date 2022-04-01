The Current Price For Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s traded shares were 3.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SMFG share is $7.74, that puts it down -22.86 from that peak though still a striking 0.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.25. The company’s market capitalization is $43.76B, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $6.30 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.26%, and it has moved by -10.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.93, which implies an increase of 29.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.37 and $12.67 respectively. As a result, SMFG is trading at a discount of -101.11% off the target high and -16.98% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.60%. While earnings are projected to return -26.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.90% per annum.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is 0.35, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.83%, with the float percentage being 1.83%. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.78 million shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $89.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.11 million shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Income Opportunity Fund and Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Westwood Income Opportunity Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $4.6 million.