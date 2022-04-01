The Current Price For Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -35.92% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the MSGM share is $24.19, that puts it down -1732.58 from that peak though still a striking -7.58% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $24.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 52.88K shares over the past three months.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MSGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) registered a -35.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -35.92% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.44%, and it has moved by -54.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.32%. The short interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) is 52900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 81.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, MSGM is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -51.52% off the low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Motorsport Games Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) shares have gone down -90.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.23% against 10.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.77 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.4 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.93 million and $1.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 369.30% and then jump by 97.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 50.70% in 2022.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Motorsport Games Inc. insiders own 60.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.25%, with the float percentage being 63.79%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $19.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.28 million shares, is of Driehaus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 1.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.97 million.