Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.82% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SYRS share is $8.20, that puts it down -652.29 from that peak though still a striking 8.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $78.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 549.66K shares over the past three months.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) registered a -8.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.82% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.21%, and it has moved by -9.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.89%. The short interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.29 day(s) to cover.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) shares have gone down -73.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.87% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.20% this quarter and then drop -108.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.8 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.16 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.7 million and $2.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.80% and then jump by 18.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.30%. While earnings are projected to return 24.20% in 2022.

SYRS Dividends

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.12%, with the float percentage being 88.33%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.06 million shares (or 14.62% of all shares), a total value of $40.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.79 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $6.38 million.