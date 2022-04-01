Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Declined -6.46% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.21% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AIHS share is $1.59, that puts it down -536.0 from that peak though still a striking 36.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $14.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 525.10K shares over the past three months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) registered a 8.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.21% in intraday trading to $0.25 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.50%, and it has moved by -6.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.91%. The short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -137.10% in 2022.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders own 18.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.32%, with the float percentage being 1.63%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $85819.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16727.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11372.0 market value.