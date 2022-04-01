Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Has Been Rising 37.93% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares were 3.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the SLB share is $46.27, that puts it down -9.51 from that peak though still a striking 41.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.52. The company’s market capitalization is $56.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.73 million shares over the past three months.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) registered a 2.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $42.25 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.12%, and it has moved by 5.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.01%. The short interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is 21.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.00, which implies an increase of 8.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, SLB is trading at a discount of -32.54% off the target high and 26.63% off the low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Schlumberger Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares have gone up 39.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.34% against 38.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.38 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.24 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.10%. While earnings are projected to return 117.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 42.90% per annum.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 21 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Schlumberger Limited is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.07%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Limited insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.12%, with the float percentage being 77.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,579 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 119.85 million shares (or 8.48% of all shares), a total value of $3.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 111.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.17 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.61 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 billion.