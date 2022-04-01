SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) At $3.76 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)’s traded shares were 8.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 44.62% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the SABS share is $12.90, that puts it down -243.09 from that peak though still a striking 54.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $171.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 95.97K shares over the past three months.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SABS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) trade information

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) registered a 44.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 44.62% in intraday trading to $3.76 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 84.31%, and it has moved by 36.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.02%. The short interest in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.17, which implies an increase of 66.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $16.50 respectively. As a result, SABS is trading at a discount of -338.83% off the target high and -112.77% off the low.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) shares have gone down -62.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.98% against -1.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.53 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SABS Dividends

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)’s Major holders

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 42.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.48%, with the float percentage being 42.54%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 2.38% of all shares), a total value of $10.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Fir Tree Capital Management LLP’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13956.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.