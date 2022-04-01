Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Is Down -2.30% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RGLS share is $1.63, that puts it down -443.33 from that peak though still a striking 36.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $44.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RGLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.69% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.26%, and it has moved by -2.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.14%. The short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 3.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, RGLS is trading at a discount of -566.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares have gone down -56.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.25% against 11.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -133.30% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5 million and $20k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.50%. While earnings are projected to return 27.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 39.60% per annum.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.10%, with the float percentage being 50.54%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.45 million shares (or 7.41% of all shares), a total value of $4.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.55 million shares, is of Endurant Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 million.