Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM):The Stock Was Up 20.42 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the XM share is $49.03, that puts it down -71.73 from that peak though still a striking 20.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.72. The company’s market capitalization is $16.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $28.55 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.29%, and it has moved by -6.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.96%. The short interest in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 3.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.33, which implies an increase of 29.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, XM is trading at a discount of -106.65% off the target high and 5.43% off the low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Qualtrics International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares have gone down -33.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 3.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $297.61 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $314.68 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $213.57 million and $227.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.40% and then jump by 38.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -278.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders own 11.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.35%, with the float percentage being 81.57%. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.74 million shares (or 19.26% of all shares), a total value of $971.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.55 million shares, is of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $194.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $86.45 million.