On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares were 2.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.77% or -$0.99. The 52-week high for the ONON share is $55.87, that puts it down -121.35 from that peak though still a striking 21.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.75. The company’s market capitalization is $16.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.71 million shares over the past three months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

On Holding AG (ONON) registered a -3.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.77% in intraday trading to $25.24 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.33%, and it has moved by 7.18% in 30 days. The short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 6.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that On Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. On Holding AG (ONON) shares have gone down -16.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 141.67% against 1.80.

While earnings are projected to return -555.80% in 2022.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders own 19.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.46%, with the float percentage being 54.21%.