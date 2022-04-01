Now Is The Time To Buy Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)

During the last session, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s traded shares were 2.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the AZUL share is $29.45, that puts it down -95.68 from that peak though still a striking 30.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AZUL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Azul S.A. (AZUL) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $15.05 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.17%, and it has moved by 2.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.05%. The short interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is 7.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.14, which implies an increase of 85.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.93 and $141.00 respectively. As a result, AZUL is trading at a discount of -836.88% off the target high and -191.89% off the low.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Azul S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares have gone down -24.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.33% against 29.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -125.00% this quarter and then drop -106.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $576.74 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600.76 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 62.70% in 2022.

AZUL Dividends

Azul S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Azul S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.46%, with the float percentage being 38.46%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.66 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $167.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.26 million shares, is of Frontier Capital Management Company LLC’s that is approximately 4.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $69.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.59 million, or about 4.13% of the stock, which is worth about $60.76 million.