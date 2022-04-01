Now Is A Good Time To Buy Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)

During the last session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $241.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $1.38. The 52-week high for the ZS share is $376.11, that puts it down -55.88 from that peak though still a striking 34.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $157.03. The company’s market capitalization is $34.85B, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $241.28 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.33%, and it has moved by -5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.27%.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zscaler Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares have gone down -7.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.77% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.42 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $256.6 million by the end of Apr 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.40%. While earnings are projected to return -117.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 47.48% per annum.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler Inc. insiders own 41.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.62%, with the float percentage being 77.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 870 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.92 million shares (or 4.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $559.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $445.89 million.