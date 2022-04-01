Now Is A Good Time To Buy Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)

During the recent session, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.22% or -$2.14. The 52-week high for the RDW share is $16.98, that puts it down -167.82 from that peak though still a striking 32.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.25. The company’s market capitalization is $523.47M, and the average trade volume was 560.01K shares over the past three months.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RDW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Redwire Corporation (RDW) registered a -25.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.22% in intraday trading to $6.34 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.82%, and it has moved by 52.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.85%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 51.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RDW is trading at a discount of -105.05% off the target high and -105.05% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45 million by the end of Dec 2021.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Redwire Corporation insiders own 63.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.34%, with the float percentage being 55.38%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 55 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.51% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redwire Corporation (RDW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.58 million.