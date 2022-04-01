Now Is A Good Time To Buy Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB)

During the recent session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 13.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.08% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $5.86, that puts it down -0.69 from that peak though still a striking 38.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $51.47B, and the average trade volume was 48.07 million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) registered a 2.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.08% in intraday trading to $5.82 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.24%, and it has moved by 17.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.33%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares have gone up 33.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 4.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.95 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.57 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.84 billion and $5.29 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.00% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 41.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.50% per annum.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.83%, with the float percentage being 22.83%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 406 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 163.82 million shares (or 3.38% of all shares), a total value of $614.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.91 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $460.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 53.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $217.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.77 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $96.73 million.