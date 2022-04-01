Now Is A Good Time To Buy Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT)

During the last session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ICPT share is $25.00, that puts it down -53.66 from that peak though still a striking 28.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.60. The company’s market capitalization is $492.98M, and the average trade volume was 821.16K shares over the past three months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ICPT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $16.27 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.50%, and it has moved by 19.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.99%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares have gone up 9.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.78% against -1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.40% this quarter and then drop -87.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.63 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.11 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.70%. While earnings are projected to return 65.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.89% per annum.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 17.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.22%, with the float percentage being 102.27%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 10.96% of all shares), a total value of $53.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $14.67 million.