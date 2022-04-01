Now Is A Good Time To Buy Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC)

During the recent session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares were 0.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ULCC share is $22.70, that puts it down -101.24 from that peak though still a striking 15.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.48. The company’s market capitalization is $2.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.44% in intraday trading to $11.28 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.53%, and it has moved by -9.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.89%. The short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 10.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.26 day(s) to cover.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares have gone down -28.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.97% against 27.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $646.87 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $625.25 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 53.90% in 2022.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.94%, with the float percentage being 103.81%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 178.83 million shares (or 82.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.97 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $94.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shares are JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $26.7 million.