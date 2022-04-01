Now Is A Good Time To Buy Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP)

During the recent session, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the ARLP share is $16.16, that puts it down -3.86 from that peak though still a striking 64.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 627.40K shares over the past three months.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $15.56 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.39%, and it has moved by 5.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 162.41%. The short interest in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 2.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $462.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 234.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.83% per annum.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. insiders own 29.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.66%, with the float percentage being 33.64%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.55 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $70.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.49 million shares, is of Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $69.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund owns about 0.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $4.42 million.