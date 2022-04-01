Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)’s 21.88% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s traded shares were 16.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the NLSN share is $28.42, that puts it down -4.33 from that peak though still a striking 41.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.02. The company’s market capitalization is $9.82B, and the average trade volume was 8.39 million shares over the past three months.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $27.24 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.88%, and it has moved by 53.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.54%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nielsen Holdings plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares have gone up 41.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.55% against 10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.10% this quarter and then drop -6.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $897.02 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $899.34 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.67 billion and $843.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.40% and then jump by 6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.90%. While earnings are projected to return 187.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.30% per annum.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nielsen Holdings plc is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Nielsen Holdings plc insiders own 0.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.72%, with the float percentage being 110.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 44.59 million shares (or 12.40% of all shares), a total value of $914.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.54 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $769.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Balanced Fund owns about 12.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $238.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.2 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $209.21 million.