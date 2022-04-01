NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -13.89% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.75% or $1.03. The 52-week high for the NGM share is $30.27, that puts it down -85.93 from that peak though still a striking 18.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average trade volume was 237.74K shares over the past three months.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NGM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) registered a 6.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.75% in intraday trading to $16.28 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.33%, and it has moved by -5.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.00, which implies an increase of 53.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, NGM is trading at a discount of -157.99% off the target high and -96.56% off the low.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) shares have gone down -27.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.54% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.80% this quarter and then drop -18.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -47.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.63 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.37 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022.

NGM Dividends

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 24.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.58%, with the float percentage being 95.90%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.4 million shares (or 19.73% of all shares), a total value of $272.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 4.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $13.71 million.