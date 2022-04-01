Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) On Thursday – Up 26.46 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.58% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the NVTS share is $22.19, that puts it down -115.86 from that peak though still a striking 26.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NVTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) registered a 4.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.58% in intraday trading to $10.28 this Thursday, 03/31/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.29%, and it has moved by 7.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.63, which implies an increase of 41.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, NVTS is trading at a discount of -114.01% off the target high and -26.46% off the low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares have gone up 3.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.38% against 23.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.4 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.76 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -9.80% in 2022.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 34.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.39%, with the float percentage being 28.19%. Tudor Investment Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16965.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.